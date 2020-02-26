Abhomine (Angelcorpse, Revenge Etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Proselyte Parasite Plague"

Abhomine (Angelcorpse, Order From Chaos, Revenge etc.) premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Proselyte Parasite Plague", which will be released by Osmose and Hells Headbangers on vinyl, CD, and digitally on February 28.

Check out now "Proselyte Parasite Plague" in its entirety below.



