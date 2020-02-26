Barishi Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video “Entombed In Gold Forever”
Barishi‘s new single “Entombed In Gold Forever” has premiered online, accompanied by an animated video created by Joey Carlino. An April 24th release date has been scheduled for the group’s new outing “Old Smoke” via Season Of Mist.
Say Barishi of it:
“We saw some of Joey Carlino’s animation on Instagram and thought it would be cool to have him do a video for ‘Entombed in Gold Forever.’ The final product absolutely blew us away and I think captured the vibe of the song perfectly. The song itself was kicking around in various forms for a couple of years, but we were never really happy with its structure.
We had all the other songs for the record finished, but that one had some glaring issues. I had to go out to the West Coast for work last year and spent all my free time tinkering with the structure. When the song eventually came together, it felt like the final puzzle piece of the record was found. Hope you enjoy.”
