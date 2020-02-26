Death Before Dishonor Premiere New Music Video For “Freedom Dies”

Death Before Dishonor‘s new Nick Principe-helmed music video for their track “Freedom Dies” has premiered online streaming below. The track is taken from the group’s latest effort, “Unfinished Business“.

Comments vocalist Bryan Haris of it:

“It’s a blasting soundtrack for the end of the world we know. It’s a visual manual for a civilization on the edge of a dystopian nightmare turned reality.”