Igorrr Premiere New Music Video “Parpaing” Featuring Cannibal Corpse Frontman George Fisher

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Igorrr premiere a new video for their latest single “Parpaing“ streaming via YouTube for you below. The band finds themselves joined by Cannibal Corpse vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher on that particular track and also in the clip. Igorrr‘s new outing “Spirituality And Distortion” is scheduled for a March 27th release via Metal Blade.

Comments Iggorrr programmer/vocalist Gautier Serre:

“We are so honored to welcome the final boss of death metal: George Fisher, to sing on one of the most brutal Igorrr tracks we have ever made. I’ve been a huge fan of George since the legendary albums “Gallery of Suicide” and “Bloodthirst” from Cannibal Corpse which had a pretty serious influence on my music.

His participation makes a complete sense to me and to this track: who’s got a better voice than George Fisher’s voice and could fit better on chiptune 8 bit music? Heaviness versus its opposite, I found on this track the perfect match, the perfect balance.”