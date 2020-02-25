Medium Premiere New Song "Maximum Rampage" From Upcoming New Self-Titled Album
Argentinian crust/death metal outfit Medium premiere a new song called "Maximum Rampage", taken from their upcoming new self-titled album. The record will be out in stores on March 6 via Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Maximum Rampage" below.
