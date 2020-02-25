Ethir Anduin Premiere New Song "Last Struggle" From Upcoming New Album "Pathway To Eternity. The Agony"

Russian black/doom metal/hardcore band Ethir Anduin premiere a new song called "Last Struggle", taken from their upcoming new album "Pathway To Eternity. The Agony". The record will be out in stores March 16th via Satanath Records' label-partner Grimm Distribution.

Check out now "Last Struggle" below.

Explain Ethir Anduin:

“The idea to transfer this beautiful and depressing poem to music has been in mind for a long time, it is a very big and serious work, to convey all the tragedy, sadness and loneliness of a dying person. Close people do not understand him, they demand something from him, answers to stupid questions. And what he can answer them, after moment he will go into the world of the dead. He is tormented by unfulfilled dreams and what he has not managed to do in this life that has become a time like a tangle, that’s unwrapped all the way to the end, and a little more, you’ll miss the thread. And that’s the end of it.”