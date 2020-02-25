Gohrgone Premiere New Music Video "Weak Ones Deceived" From Latest Album "In Oculis"

French death metal band Gohrgone premiere a new music video for "Weak Ones Deceived", taken from their most recent album "In Oculis". The clip was produced, recorded, and edited by the band's guitarist Eddy Pelletier.

Check out now "Weak Ones Deceived" below.