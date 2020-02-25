Abysmal Dawn Premiere New Single & Video “The Path Of The Totalitarian”
A new Abysmal Dawn single, “The Path Of The Totalitarian“, has premiered online and is streaming for you via YouTube below. The track arrives as the second cut from the group’s new record “Phylogenesis“, out on April 17th through Season Of Mist.
