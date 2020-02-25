Hopesfall Premiere New Song & Music Video “Hall Of The Sky”
Hopesfall premiere a new track entitled “Hall Of The Sky“. The song is the first new music to arrive from the group since they returned with their 2018 release “Arbiter”. A music video for it directed by Drew Tyndell/Computer Team can be streamed below.
The single clocks in at roughly nine minutes with Hopesfall telling of it:
“The song is about the plight of an activist or a revolutionary – the danger of standing up against institutions that are bigger than they are.”
