9 bands added to 2020 Brutal Assault Lineup

Discovering new bands is part of the metal festival draw. Today's announcement from the Czech Republic is sure to have at least one band you've never seen or heard before that will become a favorite come August. The new additions to 2020 Brutal Assault include Baest, Birds In Row, Brutus (the Belgium band--not to be confused with the other bands with the same name), Gatecreeper, God Mother, Lost Society, Vitriol, Vola, and Wolves In The Throne Room.

Bæst is one the most exciting live acts in death metal these days. Their performances at Copenhell over the past several years have created many fans.

I'm most interested in seeing Wolves In The Throne Room, but I'm looking forward to getting to know some of these other bands--especially Vola and God Mother--before they hit the stage at Fortress Josefov.