9 bands added to 2020 Brutal Assault Lineup
Discovering new bands is part of the metal festival draw. Today's announcement from the Czech Republic is sure to have at least one band you've never seen or heard before that will become a favorite come August. The new additions to 2020 Brutal Assault include Baest, Birds In Row, Brutus (the Belgium band--not to be confused with the other bands with the same name), Gatecreeper, God Mother, Lost Society, Vitriol, Vola, and Wolves In The Throne Room.
Bæst is one the most exciting live acts in death metal these days. Their performances at Copenhell over the past several years have created many fans.
I'm most interested in seeing Wolves In The Throne Room, but I'm looking forward to getting to know some of these other bands--especially Vola and God Mother--before they hit the stage at Fortress Josefov.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Brutal Assault adds nine more bands"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.