Lucifer Premiere New Song "Midnight Phantom" From Upcoming New Album "Lucifer III"
Lucifer premiere a new song entitled "Midnight Phantom", taken from their upcoming new album "Lucifer III", which will be out in stores on March 20th via Century Media.
Check out now "Midnight Phantom" below.
Tell Lucifer frontwoman Johanna Sadonis:
“Why no one has yet merged Autopsy and Blue Öyster Cult into four minutes is a mystery to us. ‘Midnight Phantom’ came to us in a collective nightmare and we think he made us accomplish this. Enjoy the horrors of The Phantom. Tonight.”
Still waiting for the female incarnation of Ghost. Lucifer had potential, but they've just become more of the same in their genre