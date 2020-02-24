Inhuman Premiere Title Track Of Upcoming New Album "Unseen Dead"
Inhuman from Costa Rica premiere the title track of their upcoming new album "Unseen Dead", which will be co-released on March 15th by GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Sevared Records (USA).
Check out now "Unseen Dead" below.
