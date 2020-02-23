Carcass To Release New Album In August
British death metal legends Carcass has posted a short message on their Facebook page, reading simply;
"New album? August 7th."
While no further details have been revealed, the band has been hard at work on new material recently. The last Carcass album, "Surgical Steel" was released through Nuclear Blast Records in 2013 and was their first since "Swansong" in 1996. More information will be revealed as soon as it becomes available.
In December 2019, the band released the single, "Under The Scalpel Blade," their first taste of new music in six years.
1 Comment on "Carcass Reveals New Album Release Date"
