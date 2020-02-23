Feature

Mexico Metal Fest V: A Preview Of What's On Tap...

Band Photo: Sodom (?)

Mexico Metal Fest V is almost locked and loaded as far as the line-up is concerned. This ever growing and promising metal festival will take place at Explanada de los Sultanes in beautiful Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 14th.

The reviews for last year’s fest were nothing short of amazing with such bands as Emperor, Dark Angel, Hammerfall, Unleashed and Possessed. 2020’s line-up has already commanded a “Holy shit!!!” reaction so far and the main headliner, along with a co-headlining band, have yet to be announced.

If you’re looking for a dead-to-rights reason why you should check this festival out, well here’s one. Mexico Metal Fest is going to host what the underground circles and old school types call the The Big Teutonic 4 aka The German Big Four at the same festival at the same time! The quartet of Kreator, Sodom, Destruction and Tankard are sure to give the beer stands a run for their money and for fans, a test of their stamina.

If the The Big Teutonic 4 wasn’t enough to grab your attention, then how about this onslaught of already confirmed acts?

Mayhem

Entombed A.D.

Immolation

Pentagram

Batushka

1349

Nile

Grave Digger

Carach Angren

Cenotaph

Cemican

Total Death plus many more!

Do you still need to see more evidence why you should go to Mexico Metal Fest??? Check out this after movie from 2019’s edition!

Tickets are still available here!