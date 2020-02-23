Feature
Mexico Metal Fest V: A Preview Of What's On Tap...
Band Photo: Sodom (?)
Mexico Metal Fest V is almost locked and loaded as far as the line-up is concerned. This ever growing and promising metal festival will take place at Explanada de los Sultanes in beautiful Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 14th.
The reviews for last year’s fest were nothing short of amazing with such bands as Emperor, Dark Angel, Hammerfall, Unleashed and Possessed. 2020’s line-up has already commanded a “Holy shit!!!” reaction so far and the main headliner, along with a co-headlining band, have yet to be announced.
If you’re looking for a dead-to-rights reason why you should check this festival out, well here’s one. Mexico Metal Fest is going to host what the underground circles and old school types call the The Big Teutonic 4 aka The German Big Four at the same festival at the same time! The quartet of Kreator, Sodom, Destruction and Tankard are sure to give the beer stands a run for their money and for fans, a test of their stamina.
If the The Big Teutonic 4 wasn’t enough to grab your attention, then how about this onslaught of already confirmed acts?
Mayhem
Entombed A.D.
Immolation
Pentagram
Batushka
1349
Nile
Grave Digger
Carach Angren
Cenotaph
Cemican
Total Death plus many more!
Do you still need to see more evidence why you should go to Mexico Metal Fest??? Check out this after movie from 2019’s edition!
Tickets are still available here!
Metal isn't just a type of music, it's a lifestyle for Nikos Mixas. In addition to playing guitar for the Phoenix's own Twingiant, he's a contributing writer for PureGrainAudio.com and The Sludgelord. And when he's taking a break from it all and on vacation, you can almost be certain he's banging his head at a metal festival somewhere interesting.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mexico Metal Fest V (Why You Should Go)"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.