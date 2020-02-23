Exhorder Parts Ways With Guitarist Vinnie LaBella
New Orleans groove metal pioneers Exhorder has made the surprising announcement that they have parted company with guitarist Vinnie LaBella, leaving vocalist Kyle Thomas as the sole original member. A statement from the band posted on their official Facebook reads as follows:
"Exhorder and guitarist Vinnie LaBella have mutually agreed to part ways. We wish the best for Vinnie moving forward. Exhorder will continue business as usual, and we are excited to perform our touring and recording obligations for 2020 and beyond. The band can’t wait to see everyone on the “Wings Over the USA” tour featuring Overkill/Exhorder/Hydraform in the upcoming weeks!"
Exhorder released their first album in twenty seven years, "Mourn The Southern Skies" last year through Nuclear Blast to critical acclaim and this week released a new single, "The Man That Never Was," which can be heard below.
