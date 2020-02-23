Tribe Of Pazuzu Premiere Title Track Of New EP "King Of All Demons"
Tribe Of Pazuzu premiere the title track to "King Of All Demons", an EP set for release on March 6th by Vic Records.
Check out now "King Of All Demons" below.
