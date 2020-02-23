Wolfheart Premiere New Song "Ashes" From Upcoming New Album "Wolves of Karelia"
Wolfheart premiere a new song titled "Ashes", taken from their upcoming new album "Wolves of Karelia", out on April 10 via Napalm Records.
Check out now "Ashes" below.
