Exclusive

Black Crown Premiere New Song "The Rise Of Ashtaroth" From Upcoming New Album "Caverns Of Thantifaxath"

U.S. black metal band Black Crown have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "The Rise Of Ashtaroth", taken from their impending new album "Caverns Of Thantifaxath". The full-length will arrive in stores March 14th via Satanath Records, More Hate Productions and The End Of Time Records.

Check out now "The Rise Of Ashtaroth" below.