Currents Premiere New Single “Second Skin”

Currents‘ new album title has yet to be revealed, but the group have just premiered a second track from it. Below you can stream “Second Skin“:





Comments vocalist Brian Wille:

“‘Second Skin‘ is about losing yourself to the world around you. We all have different ‘faces’ we put on throughout our daily lives to adapt to the expectations of the people around us; but what happens when we set aside our own emotions, opinions & aspirations for too long? You step back one day and realize you’ve become unrecognizable; you’ve spent so much time cycling through different faces that you’ve lost sight of your own identity.”