Currents Premiere New Single “Second Skin”
Currents‘ new album title has yet to be revealed, but the group have just premiered a second track from it. Below you can stream “Second Skin“:
Comments vocalist Brian Wille:
“‘Second Skin‘ is about losing yourself to the world around you. We all have different ‘faces’ we put on throughout our daily lives to adapt to the expectations of the people around us; but what happens when we set aside our own emotions, opinions & aspirations for too long? You step back one day and realize you’ve become unrecognizable; you’ve spent so much time cycling through different faces that you’ve lost sight of your own identity.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Blind Witness Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Black Crown Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Currents Premiere New Track “Second Skin”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.