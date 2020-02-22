Blind Witness Premiere New Single & Music Video “Force Fed”

An official music video has premiered for the new Blind Witness single, “Force Fed“. The track represents the group’s first one in years.

Say the band about it:

“This here, is the official step for us towards being active again.

For those of you who expected more, be patient. Us putting out new music is solely fuelled by our own need to create and because we feel we can still contribute to this heavy music scene, but we have to do it on our own terms. This is the only way we’re gonna make it work. No deadlines, no external pressure.

Here’s what we got for now.

Here’s ”Force Fed”.

–BLIND WITNESS“