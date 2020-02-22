Blind Witness Premiere New Single & Music Video “Force Fed”
An official music video has premiered for the new Blind Witness single, “Force Fed“. The track represents the group’s first one in years.
Say the band about it:
“This here, is the official step for us towards being active again.
For those of you who expected more, be patient. Us putting out new music is solely fuelled by our own need to create and because we feel we can still contribute to this heavy music scene, but we have to do it on our own terms. This is the only way we’re gonna make it work. No deadlines, no external pressure.
Here’s what we got for now.
Here’s ”Force Fed”.
–BLIND WITNESS“
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gift Giver Are Getting Edgy With New Track
- Next Article:
Currents Premiere New Track “Second Skin”
0 Comments on "Blind Witness Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.