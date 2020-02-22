Gift Giver Are Getting Edgy With New Track “Active Shooter”
A new track from Gift Giver called “Active Shooter” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below.
As you might have guessed already from the title, the lyrics are quite edgy:
“All your friends are lying straight to your face.
And you just let them every day while you got nothing to say.
The last few years of life have made me this way.
I ain’t the same, I’m a recluse but now I’ve come out to play.
Active Shooter.
Taking shots at all you losers.
“Safe Space” give me a break.
Motherfuck- I’m in the wrong place, move out my way.
All of your friends are offended.
All of you kids are dependents.
Using the outrage for leverage.
I don’t think Clinton could end it.
Bill’s chillin with Harvey and Kevin.
I’m voting Kid Rock for senate.
I bet that fucks with your day huh?
Jump on the keys and complain huh?
Done rattled and triggered ya lames huh?
Little fuckin kids are all fuckin chumps.
Ain’t never whipped no rig, ain’t never popped no gun.
You little fuckin pricks all wanna hate my guts,
But you can’t tell me shit, I embrace disgust.
I know it’s tough to face the truth when it’s twisted.
Everyone’s so full of shit, I’m barely coexisting.
Active Shooter.
Taking shots at all you losers.
The white devils back & lately I’ve been feelin tested.
Filled with resentment, & vengeance is just a coping method.
The last few years of life have made me this way.
And it’s too late, I’m locked & loaded now I’m sprayin.
Fuck it, it is what it is.
All of these bitches talk shit.
All of these bitches suck dick.
Fuck all you snowflakes & libs.
I got no time for your shit.
Your whole agenda is trash.
You’re just ignoring the facts.
Sluts can’t avoid paying tax.
Hustle that premium snap.
All you bitches need a mask.
ACTIVE SHOOTER.
TAKING SHOTS AT ALL YOU LOSERS.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Allegaeon Announces North American Tour
- Next Article:
Blind Witness Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Gift Giver Are Getting Edgy With New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.