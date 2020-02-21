Exhorder Releases New Single "The Man That Never Was"
Band Photo: Exhorder (?)
Just days away from kicking off their US tour with Overkill, thrash metal legends Exhorder have debuted a brand new single, "The Man That Never Was." The groove-laden, face-melter was recorded during the sessions for their recently released record, "Mourn The Southern Skies," their first in nearly 3 decades. Fans can stream the track now! Folk catching them live in the US can also pick-up a limited edition 7” vinyl at the shows, featuring a b-side, live version of "Legions of Death" recorded live from Saint Vitus in New York.
Stream "The Man That Never Was" here
With a crushing, mid-tempo attack and a spitting vocal assault, "The Man That Never Was" gives a nod to Exhorder’s punk and hardcore roots. Once again, the band carries forth their mission as more of an experience than just another metal band. Hoax, conspiracy, hypocrisy, and treason fuel the lyrics into the classic rage that Exhorder set out with in the mid eighties. Even kings and queens have to live in fear…
Exhorder’s new single follows the band’s long-awaited comeback and critically acclaimed 2019 album, "Mourn The Southern Skies," which features standout tracks like 'Hallowed Sound' and 'My Time' and landed the band on the Top 100 in the USA., UK, Germany and Switzerland.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Body Count Posts "Bum Rush" Video Online
- Next Article:
Allegaeon Announces North American Tour
0 Comments on "Exhorder Releases New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.