Exhorder Releases New Single "The Man That Never Was"

Band Photo: Exhorder (?)

Just days away from kicking off their US tour with Overkill, thrash metal legends Exhorder have debuted a brand new single, "The Man That Never Was." The groove-laden, face-melter was recorded during the sessions for their recently released record, "Mourn The Southern Skies," their first in nearly 3 decades. Fans can stream the track now! Folk catching them live in the US can also pick-up a limited edition 7” vinyl at the shows, featuring a b-side, live version of "Legions of Death" recorded live from Saint Vitus in New York.

Stream "The Man That Never Was" here

With a crushing, mid-tempo attack and a spitting vocal assault, "The Man That Never Was" gives a nod to Exhorder’s punk and hardcore roots. Once again, the band carries forth their mission as more of an experience than just another metal band. Hoax, conspiracy, hypocrisy, and treason fuel the lyrics into the classic rage that Exhorder set out with in the mid eighties. Even kings and queens have to live in fear…

Exhorder’s new single follows the band’s long-awaited comeback and critically acclaimed 2019 album, "Mourn The Southern Skies," which features standout tracks like 'Hallowed Sound' and 'My Time' and landed the band on the Top 100 in the USA., UK, Germany and Switzerland.