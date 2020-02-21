Body Count Posts New Music Video "Bum Rush" Online
Body Count, the crossover thrash veterans featuring legendary rapper Ice-T, has posted a new music video online for the song, "Bum Rush." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming seventh album, "Carnivore," which is scheduled to be released through Century Media Records on March 6th.
