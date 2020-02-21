Cradle of Filth added to 2020 MetalDays Festival lineup
The annual MetalDays Festival, in Tolmin, Slovenia, has just added Cradle of Filth, Endezzma, Evoken, Fleshcrawl, and Shores Of Null to an already amazing list of bands that includes Amon Amarth, Anthrax, At The Gates, Dark Fortress, Devin Townsend, Rotting Christ, Testament, and Toxic Holocaust. Many more band announcements are still to come.
Less than 2,000 tickets remain. More information here.
2020 will be Al's first MetalDays Festival. European metal friends say it is the most chill of Europe's fine metal festivals. The festival is set between two mountain rivers called Tolminka and Soča and includes two festival-reserved beaches and a camping area. For more of Al's concert photos, click here.
