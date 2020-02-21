Iron Lamb Posts New Music Video "Erase/Rewind" Online

Iron Lamb releases a new Music Video for the song "Erase/Rewind", taken from the band's third full-length album "Blue Haze" released by The Sign Records in 2018. This is the third and last video from this album. The video is done by Jimmy Johansson of Super Lino Puro, and is premiered on Deaf Forever today. The band states that they are currently working on songs for the next album. You can check it out below.

"Blue Haze" is the third album from Iron Lamb, released in 2018 on The Sign Records. With the release, the band turned the fusion of metal and punk into their own style of Rock and/or Roll. The album is packed with catchy riffs and grooves that are completely their own. Raw, heavy, catchy and intense as hell without any of the stereotype patterns or uniforms normally associated with punk and metal genres.