Death Metal Masters Nile Added To Mexico Metal Fest V Line-up
As Mexico Metal Fest continues to add to their already impressive line-up, death metal masters, Nile, become the latest addition. Nile in turn announced that they will be embarking on a 42 date tour to include the United States, Canada and of course, Mexico!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Icon of Phobos & Katheksis: New Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Iron Lamb Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Nile Added To Mexico Metal Fest V Line-up"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.