California based black metal outfits Icon of Phobos and Katheksis premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new split release "Primal Death Rites", which will be out in stores on vinyl via Elegy Ensemble.

Check out now "Primal Death Rites" in its entirety below.



