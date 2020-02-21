TEETH (Hundred Suns, Ex-Every Time I Die, Etc.) Premiere New Song “Smother”

TEETH - featuring Hundred Suns bandmates Chris LeMasters (ex-Dead And Divine) and Ryan Leger (ex-Every Time I Die) along with vocalist Blake Prince (Anniversary, Straight Reads The Line) - premiere a new track called “Smother“. You can stream it via youTube below:

Explains LeMasters:

“This is the first song I wrote for what would eventually become Teeth and it really helped shape/define how we’d sound going forward. I knew I needed a creative outlet that’d let me do something heavier, more pissed off, and it just didn’t quite fit with Hundred Suns or any of the other bands I’m in.

‘Smother‘ sorta created itself. I had a couple ideas I’d been sitting on and they just worked, which is always cool. I’d originally bounced the song to my good pal Gage [from To Speak of Wolves] who sent back some really cool, aggressive and moody as fuck vocals. Over the next year, we sat on the song — not sure what to do with it, not sure where it’d go and eventually decided that we just wouldn’t be able to do Teeth together.

He was in Nashville with his wife and newborn daughter, and I’m up in Toronto, Canada. So the distance was a bit tough and he had just started his rad new custom hat business, Daisy May Hat Co.

Meanwhile, I had already been chatting with one of my best friends, Blake Prince [of] Straight Reads the Line about starting a heavy band with some homies from the area. We just took Teeth and ran with it since it was still just an idea at that point.

Blake threw his own spin on the vocals for ‘Smother,’ but chose to keep the lyrics/general vibe that Gage sent because, well, they were already great, and that was our first song.”