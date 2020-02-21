Reflections Premiere New Song & Music Video “Ghost” & Share Full New Album Stream
Reflections‘ new outing “Willow” has seen its official release and is streaming for you in full via YouTube below. It's the band's first full-length since 2015’s “The Color Clear“.
In addition to the below full album stream, Reflections also premiere a new music video for their new song “Ghost” from it:
“Willow” full-album stream:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Born Of Osiris’ Lee McKinney Premieres New Video
- Next Article:
TEETH Premiere New Song “Smother”
0 Comments on "Reflections Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.