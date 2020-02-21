Reflections Premiere New Song & Music Video “Ghost” & Share Full New Album Stream

Reflections‘ new outing “Willow” has seen its official release and is streaming for you in full via YouTube below. It's the band's first full-length since 2015’s “The Color Clear“.

In addition to the below full album stream, Reflections also premiere a new music video for their new song “Ghost” from it:





“Willow” full-album stream: