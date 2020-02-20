Fleshgod Apocalypse announce the addition of their new touring drummer Eugene Ryabchenko (ex-Belphegor, etc.) to their lineup. He is replacing David Folchitto in the band who stepped down from live drumming.

Comments Fleshgod Apocalypse mainman Francesco Paoli :

It was a rough moment for all of us, especially on a personal side, considering all the crazy experiences we’ve shared together, but we totally get his point and we want to support him in this new chapter of his life. Obviously, as soon as his departure was discussed, we started our search for a new live drummer who could fit the role.

Well, this guy’s name is Eugene Ryabchenko. He is a long-time Fleshgod fan and also an extremely talented musician, incredibly well trained, with a solid career as a professional drummer but, most important, he is super nice and humble, which are both essential requirements to be part of this band.

From now on, he’ll be the man behind the kit for all our next shows, so please welcome him and don’t hesitate to show all your love and support!

We just finished delivering our first bunch of shows together and I feel like we truly found the final piece of the puzzle. What we have now, thanks also to Veronica and Fabio, is the best line-up we could ask for, surely the best you’ve ever seen.

So, next time we’ll be in town, make no mistake and come experience the new Fleshgod Apocalypse.”