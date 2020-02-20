Fleshgod Apocalypse Announce New Live Drummer Eugene Ryabchenko
Fleshgod Apocalypse announce the addition of their new touring drummer Eugene Ryabchenko (ex-Belphegor, etc.) to their lineup. He is replacing David Folchitto in the band who stepped down from live drumming.
Comments Fleshgod Apocalypse mainman Francesco Paoli :
“After two years of collaboration, our live drummer and long-time friend David Folchitto called me expressing his desire to take a break from touring, to be more focused on different musical and personal projects that require more time home and a less hectic schedule.
It was a rough moment for all of us, especially on a personal side, considering all the crazy experiences we’ve shared together, but we totally get his point and we want to support him in this new chapter of his life. Obviously, as soon as his departure was discussed, we started our search for a new live drummer who could fit the role.
Well, this guy’s name is Eugene Ryabchenko. He is a long-time Fleshgod fan and also an extremely talented musician, incredibly well trained, with a solid career as a professional drummer but, most important, he is super nice and humble, which are both essential requirements to be part of this band.
From now on, he’ll be the man behind the kit for all our next shows, so please welcome him and don’t hesitate to show all your love and support!
We just finished delivering our first bunch of shows together and I feel like we truly found the final piece of the puzzle. What we have now, thanks also to Veronica and Fabio, is the best line-up we could ask for, surely the best you’ve ever seen.
So, next time we’ll be in town, make no mistake and come experience the new Fleshgod Apocalypse.”
Adds Eugene Ryabchenko:
It is a huge honor and pleasure to announce that from now on I will be playing drums for Fleshgod Apocalypse.
No need to say that it is an extremely challenging task because the guys set a very high bar in terms of live performance and musical creativity. But I believe this is the right place for me to grow as a musician and a person as well.
I am looking forward to the upcoming shows in the near future and see you all on the road. Let’s make history and have a blast”
Explains David Folchitto:
“I learned a very important thing doing my job, sometimes you have to make a choice because, sooner or later, you’ll have to face 2 different ways, the first one leaded by your head, the second by your heart.
It was hard, so hard, but I’m a sentimental guy and i choose the second one, i choose to follow all my musical projects! I spent 2 unbelievable years, if i come back i will do the same 1000 times! It was a great challenge to push my limits and I reached new achievements and a better level in my drumming carrer. But sometimes pushing your limits doesn’t mean the end of your journey.
This is what i understood and this is the reason why i did my choice. I want to thank Fleshgod for these 2 crazy years made my tours, flights, everything!
I want to thank all the people i’ve worked with, on and off stage. and, last but not least, i want to thank all the Fleshgod fans for their love and support in these 2 years. I gave all i had in every single show, i did it for you my friends!
Love you, see you soon
David”
