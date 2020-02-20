Exclusive

Carnosus Premiere New Song & Video "Envenomation Of The Population" From Upcoming Debut Album "Dogma of the Deceased"

Swedish melodic death/thrash band Carnosus have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song & video "Envenomation Of The Population", taken from their upcoming new album "Dogma of the Deceased". Their debut full-length will be co-released on March 13th by Satanath Records (Russia) and Shirley Road Records (U.S.).