Carnosus Premiere New Song & Video "Envenomation Of The Population" From Upcoming Debut Album "Dogma of the Deceased"
Swedish melodic death/thrash band Carnosus have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song & video "Envenomation Of The Population", taken from their upcoming new album "Dogma of the Deceased". Their debut full-length will be co-released on March 13th by Satanath Records (Russia) and Shirley Road Records (U.S.).
