Cirith Ungol Premiere New Song "Legions Arise" From Upcoming New Album "Forever Black"

posted Feb 20, 2020 at 5:57 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Cirith Ungol premiere a new song "Legions Arise", taken from their first new album in 29 years titled "Forever Black", which comes out April 24 on Metal Blade.

Check out now "Legions Arise" below.

