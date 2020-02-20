Cirith Ungol Premiere New Song "Legions Arise" From Upcoming New Album "Forever Black"
Cirith Ungol premiere a new song "Legions Arise", taken from their first new album in 29 years titled "Forever Black", which comes out April 24 on Metal Blade.
Check out now "Legions Arise" below.
