Nyrst Premiere New Song & Music Video "Orsök" From Upcoming New Album
Reykjavik-based black metal quintet Nyrst premiere a new music video for the title track of their upcoming new album "Orsök", which will be out in stores April 24 via Dark Essence Records.
Check out now "Orsök" below.
