Carach Angren Added To An Already Killer Mexico Metal Fest Line-up
Mexico Metal Fest V recently added the Norwegian black metal heavyweights 1349 and now they just added the symphonic black metal veterans, Carach Angren. This festival line-up keeps getting better with every addition!
