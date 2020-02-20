Exclusive
Cam Bird Premieres Lyric Video Exlcusively on Metalunderground.com
Australia's Cam Bird released his new single "The Devil's Hands" on Spotify and we have the premiere of the lyric video!
Cam commented:
“I really wanted to do something different with this track and push myself. Whenever I’m approaching something new like this I have a personal rule to try and 10x my last release. The 10x rule goes into every facet of the song (production, playing, instrumentation, orchestration and structure and even how I release it). It’s really designed to keep me on my toes and make sure I’m fresh and innovating and uncomfortable as an artist and constantly doing something new. So this track is full of that, whilst staying true to the underpinnings of what the “Cam Bird” sound and style has now become.”
Like what you see and hear? You can Pre-save the single here!
Here's his Facebook page.
And here's his Bandcamp page.
