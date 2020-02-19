Angerot Premiere New Song "Below The Deep And Dreamless Sleep" From Upcoming New Album "The Divine Apostate"

South Dakota's death metal outfit Angerot premiere a new song titled "Below The Deep And Dreamless Sleep", taken from their upcoming new album "The Divine Apostate", which will be released March 27 via Redefining Darkness Records.

Check out now "Below The Deep And Dreamless Sleep" below.