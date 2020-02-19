Thanatos Premiere New Song "The Silent War" From Upcoming New Album "Violent Death Rituals"
Thanatos premiere a new song called "The Silent War", taken from their upcoming new album "Violent Death Rituals", which will be out in stores April 3, 2020 on Listenable Records.
Check out now "The Silent War" below.
