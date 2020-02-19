Cattle Decapitation Premiere Playthrough Video For “Death Atlas” B-Side “An Extreme Indifference To Human Life”
Cattle Decapitation premiere the below playthrough video for “An Extreme Indifference To Human Life“. The track was one of two b-sides to appear on select editions of the band's latest outing “Death Atlas”.
