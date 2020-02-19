Gojira’s Mario Duplantier Shares Another New Drum Solo Composition “The City”

Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier returns with another 2020 drum solo dubbed “The City“ for which he took inspiration from the sounds of New York City. The playthrough was recorded at Mario‘s brother (and Gojira bandmate) Joe Duplantier's Silver Cord Studio in Ridgewood, NY.

Says Mario Duplantier of it:

“It’s a giant monster made of wood and steel,

gold and dirt,

ice and storms,

As fast as light, its movements, animated by an unspeakable and superb energy, create various fascinating sounds.

The monster will destroy you on its path if you are not watchful

You may have to reinforce yourself to survive The City.”