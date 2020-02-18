Act now if you want tickets to 2020 Copenhell!

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

When Copenhell issues these kinds of warnings, tickets are gone within 2-10 hours so act now if you want a four-day ticket to 2020 Copenhell.

Saturday, single-day tickets are already gone, and Thursday will be sold out by the end of the day as well. Thursday's acts include Kiss, Down, Judas Priest, Korn, Opeth, Devin Townsend, Destruction, and the truly underground act Nyredolk!