Brand of Sacrifice premiere a new music video for "Charlotte", taken from their album, "God Hand", which is out in stores via Unique Leader.

Check out now "Charlotte" below.

Explains vocalist Kyle Anderson:

“’Charlotte’ is one of my personal favorite vocal performances on God Hand. It’s one of our more traditionally structured songs, resembling metal titans such as Lamb of God or In Flames in its overall form, but I still think our most brutal elements shine through — perhaps even more so. The rise and fall of a traditional song structure actually lends itself to the ups and downs faced by the song’s main subject, Charlotte, from the manga Berserk. Her relationship with (and dedication to) antagonist Griffith is hard to stomach, as he leaves her and mortality behind. There’s an irony in the fact that the devotion is all too human, while he is anything but, which made this a compelling story to tell.

“This video was shot at a sold-out show at Montreal’s Théâtre Fairmount on our tour with Shadow of Intent, Inferi and Signs of the Swarm. The energy was insane in the room that day, so we knew we had to film it.”

“Hopefully the intense edits (courtesy of StayGoulden) make up for that intangible force that’s hard to capture and allows the video to accurately portray our live show. Better yet, come see us next time!”