Huntsmen Premiere New Song "A Nameless Dread" From Upcoming New Album "Mandala of Fear"
Huntsmen premiere a new song titled "A Nameless Dread", taken from their upcoming new album "Mandala of Fear", which will be out in stores March 13.
Check out now "A Nameless Dread" below.
Comments vocalist and guitarist Chris Kang:
"'A Nameless Dread' is the heaviest and most abrasive song on Mandala of Fear. It tells of an elusive and shadowy cruelty that marauds the desert seeking only to single out, punish, and destroy the weak and wounded. It might be a man, or a memory of unimaginable pain, or both. Either way it was born of pain and was unable to escape its mire, so pain became its legacy – its gift to others. It is the memory of past terror projected outward into the future, wielding boundless power; eternally repleted by those enslaved to it."
