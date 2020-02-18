Lowcaster Premiere New Music Video For "Pilian" From New Album "Flames Arise"
Stoner/doom metal outfit Lowcaster premiere a new music video for "Pilian", taken from their new album "Flames Arise", which is out in stores now via Ripple Music.
Check out now "Pilian" below.
