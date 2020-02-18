Aronious Premiere New Song "An Assembled Reality" From Upcoming New Album "Perspicacity"
Wisconsin-based technical death metal quintet Aronious premiere a new song titled "An Assembled Reality", taken from their upcoming new album "Perspicacity", which is set for release on March 13th via The Artisan Era.
Check out now "An Assembled Reality" below.
