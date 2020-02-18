Slam/Brutal Death/Goregrind, Etc. Tribute To Nü-Metal Genre Streaming In Full
Imploding Sounds Records‘ slam/brutal death metal/goregrind tribute to the nü-metal genre saw a release this past Friday, February 14th. You can stream it in its entirety via Bandcamp below.
Track listing:
01 – Omni Express” – “Blind” (Korn cover)
02 – Acephaly – “Birthmark” (Deftones cover)
03 – Throat Bleach – “People = Shit” (Slipknot cover)
04 – Angelic Assblast – “Dig” (Mudvayne cover)
05 – I Tore My Eyes Out – “Bodies” (Drowning Pool cover)
06 – Ophiocordyceps – “I’m With Stupid” (Static-X cover)
07 – Penguin On Fire – “When Girls Telephone Boys” (Deftones cover)
08 – Big Chef – “Break Stuff” (Limp Bizkit cover)
09 – Cockoroch – “Here To Stay” (Korn cover)
10 – Daedon – “Down With The Sickness” (Disturbed cover)
11 – Human Menu – “Suite-Pee” (System Of A Down cover)
12 – Domestic Terror – “Never Get Caught” (American Head Charge cover)
13 – Apeondrugs – “Last Resort” (Papa Roach cover)
14 – The Dark Prison Masscare – “Faget” (Korn cover)
15 – Gorebones – “Nookie” (Limp Bizkit cover)
16 – Grindzilla – “Brackish” (Kittie cover)
17 – Mister Hollywood – “The Dream Is Over” (Mushroomhead cover)
18 – Dysmorphic Disfigurement – “Fuck The System” (System Of A Down cover)
19 – Settle For Shadows – “Dead” (Korn cover)
20 – Alkadema – “Dead Bodies Everywhere” (Korn cover)
21 – Order Of The Wolf – “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)” (Deftones cover)
22 – Smothered Bowels – “Duality” (Slipknot cover)
23 – Coagulopathy – “Dig” (Mudvayne cover)
24 – Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphadenopathy – “Butterfly” (Crazy Town cover)
25 – Phyllomedusa – “Spit” (Kittie cover)
26 – Katarina Gubanova – “Cradle To The Grave” (Five Finger Death Punch cover)
