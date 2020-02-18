Slam/Brutal Death/Goregrind, Etc. Tribute To Nü-Metal Genre Streaming In Full

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Imploding Sounds Records‘ slam/brutal death metal/goregrind tribute to the nü-metal genre saw a release this past Friday, February 14th. You can stream it in its entirety via Bandcamp below.

<a href="http://implodingsounds.bandcamp.com/album/dead-bodies-everywhere-a-slam-and-death-tribute-to-nu-metal">Dead Bodies Everywhere - A Slam and Death Tribute to Nu-Metal by Various Artists</a>

Track listing:

01 – Omni Express” – “Blind” (Korn cover)

02 – Acephaly – “Birthmark” (Deftones cover)

03 – Throat Bleach – “People = Shit” (Slipknot cover)

04 – Angelic Assblast – “Dig” (Mudvayne cover)

05 – I Tore My Eyes Out – “Bodies” (Drowning Pool cover)

06 – Ophiocordyceps – “I’m With Stupid” (Static-X cover)

07 – Penguin On Fire – “When Girls Telephone Boys” (Deftones cover)

08 – Big Chef – “Break Stuff” (Limp Bizkit cover)

09 – Cockoroch – “Here To Stay” (Korn cover)

10 – Daedon – “Down With The Sickness” (Disturbed cover)

11 – Human Menu – “Suite-Pee” (System Of A Down cover)

12 – Domestic Terror – “Never Get Caught” (American Head Charge cover)

13 – Apeondrugs – “Last Resort” (Papa Roach cover)

14 – The Dark Prison Masscare – “Faget” (Korn cover)

15 – Gorebones – “Nookie” (Limp Bizkit cover)

16 – Grindzilla – “Brackish” (Kittie cover)

17 – Mister Hollywood – “The Dream Is Over” (Mushroomhead cover)

18 – Dysmorphic Disfigurement – “Fuck The System” (System Of A Down cover)

19 – Settle For Shadows – “Dead” (Korn cover)

20 – Alkadema – “Dead Bodies Everywhere” (Korn cover)

21 – Order Of The Wolf – “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)” (Deftones cover)

22 – Smothered Bowels – “Duality” (Slipknot cover)

23 – Coagulopathy – “Dig” (Mudvayne cover)

24 – Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphadenopathy – “Butterfly” (Crazy Town cover)

25 – Phyllomedusa – “Spit” (Kittie cover)

26 – Katarina Gubanova – “Cradle To The Grave” (Five Finger Death Punch cover)