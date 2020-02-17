Feature

2020 Copenhell Preview--Iron Maiden, Opeth, Mercyful Fate, Judas Priest, and more!

Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)

Airbourne getting airborne at 2017 Copenhell

Copenhell is the biggest metal festival in Denmark. 2020 will be Copenhell's 11th consecutive year and third year as a four-day festival. For the first four years Copenhell was a two-day festival (2010-2013), followed by four years (2014-2017) as a three-day festival. Regular, four-day tickets for 2020 sold out in January 2020, but four-day VIP (RIP) tickets remain, and some single-day tickets remain for Wednesday and Friday. The 2020 dates are June 17-20.

Opeth returns to Copenhell in 2020. The above photo is from their 2017 appearance.

This year's bigger names include Judas Priest, Kiss, Korn, Mastodon, Opeth, Disturbed, Emperor, Iron Maiden, Meshuggah, Devin Townsend, Gojira, and Mercyful Fate. Iron Maiden and Mercyful Fate are both playing on Saturday so, not surprisingly, that day sold out quickly. Other notable acts include The Hu, Destruction, Death To All, Bad Religion, and Jinjer. In addition to Mercyful Fate, Danish bands include Denial of God, Orm, Xenoblight, D-A-D, and Bersærk. About 20 more bands will be announced in the next couple months.

Copenhell crowd during Slayer's 2018 performance

Copenhell has had three stages for several years so a band is nearly always playing, and frequently there are two bands going at once. On Wednesday only one stage has been open. In 2019 there were five bands on Wednesday and 13 - 17 bands on the other days. In 2020 Copenhell is adding a fourth stage, and two stages will be open on Wednesday. Along with the extra stage, Copenhell is selling 3,000 more tickets than last year. Hopefully the fourth stage, even with the additional tickets, will give things a less-crowded feel.

As anyone who has been to a metal festival knows, there is much more to the experience than just music. At Copenhell there are sideshow acts (Twisted Sisters pictured above), Copenhello (band meet and greets), Smadreland (Smash Land), art galleries, and cool places to relax and enjoy a cold one. Compared to festivals in Germany and the Czech Republic, the beer is expensive. However, the selection of alcohol is excellent--especially compared to festivals in other parts of Scandinavia where the beer is not only expensive and weak (4% or so) but also limited in how many you can buy at a time. Copenhell encourages large purchases by offering a discount when six are bought at once.

Kreator entertaining the 2018 Copenhell crowd in front of Copenhell's signature Fenris Wolf

Single-day tickets are about US$80-$150 (depending on the day). Four-day RIP tickets can still be purchased for about US$425. RIP tickets include access to a rest area, private bars, and a better chance of running into band members (who sometimes hang out in the RIP area). To purchase tickets and for more details go here.











2020 will be Al's fifth Copenhell. Favorite memories from Copenhell include watching Black Sabbath's final appearance in Denmark with King Diamond standing behind him, experiencing Heilung during the summer solstice, and seeing Slægt for the first time. For more of Al's Copenhell photos, click here.