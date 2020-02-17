Mare Cognitum & Spectral Lore Premiere New Songs From Upcoming Split "Wanderers: Astrology of the Nine"

Mare Cognitum and Spectral Lore premiere two new songs "Mars (The Warrior)" and "Earth (The Mother)", taken from their upcoming new split release "Wanderers: Astrology of the Nine", which will be released by I, Voidhanger Records (CD/LP/Digital) and Entropic Recordings (LP) on March 13th, 2020.

Check out now the two new tracks below.