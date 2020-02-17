Mare Cognitum & Spectral Lore Premiere New Songs From Upcoming Split "Wanderers: Astrology of the Nine"
Mare Cognitum and Spectral Lore premiere two new songs "Mars (The Warrior)" and "Earth (The Mother)", taken from their upcoming new split release "Wanderers: Astrology of the Nine", which will be released by I, Voidhanger Records (CD/LP/Digital) and Entropic Recordings (LP) on March 13th, 2020.
Check out now the two new tracks below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mare Cognitum & Spectral Lore Premiere New Songs"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.