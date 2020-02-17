Azath Premiere New Song "Knight of Chains" From Upcoming New Album "Through a Warren of Shadow"
Azath premiere a new song entitled "Knight of Chains", taken from their upcoming new album "Through a Warren of Shadow", which will be out in stores later this year via Pulverised Records.
Check out now "Knight of Chains" below.
