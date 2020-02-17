Disembowel Premiere New Song "Immolation" From Upcoming Debut Album "Echoes of Terror"
Disembowel premiere a new song entitled "Immolation", taken from their upcoming debut full length, "Echoes of Terror", which will be out in stores March 6th via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Immolation" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Live Burial Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Azath Premiere New Song "Knight of Chains"
0 Comments on "Disembowel Premiere New Song 'Immolation'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.