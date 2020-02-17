Live Burial Premiere New Song "The Crypt of Slumbering Madness" From Upcoming New Album "Unending Futility"

UK death metal band Live Burial premiere a new song titled "The Crypt of Slumbering Madness", taken from their upcoming new album "Unending Futility", which will be out in stores April 3rd by Transcending Obscurity Records.

