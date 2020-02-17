Live Burial Premiere New Song "The Crypt of Slumbering Madness" From Upcoming New Album "Unending Futility"
UK death metal band Live Burial premiere a new song titled "The Crypt of Slumbering Madness", taken from their upcoming new album "Unending Futility", which will be out in stores April 3rd by Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "The Crypt of Slumbering Madness" below.
